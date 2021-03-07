Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.73. 3,021,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,939. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

