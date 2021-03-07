Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trimble by 209.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

