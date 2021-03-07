Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of FND opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,816. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.