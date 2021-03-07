Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.
AVGO stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.