Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bristow Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

