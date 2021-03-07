Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bristow Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristow Group stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
