Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Brinker International worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $719,290. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

