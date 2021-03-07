Brighton Jones LLC Sells 619 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,666,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,880 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,129,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $782,982,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

