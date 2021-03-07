Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

