Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.