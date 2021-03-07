Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

