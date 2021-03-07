Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BRFS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after buying an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 238,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

