Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Western Union by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 179.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.