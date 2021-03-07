Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

GPI stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.