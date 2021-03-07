BOX Token Trading Down 24.2% This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $291.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00427911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.