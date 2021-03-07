Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $445,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.