Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,558 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.05 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

