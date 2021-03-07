Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

