Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

