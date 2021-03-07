Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

