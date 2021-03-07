Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

