Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Kelly Services worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.00 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

