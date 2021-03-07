Boston Partners Invests $1.33 Million in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Neenah at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neenah by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

