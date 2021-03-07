Boston Partners Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $140,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $14.73 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $106,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $258,196.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,433 shares of company stock worth $1,285,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

