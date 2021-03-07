Boston Partners Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

