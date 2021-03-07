Boston Partners Cuts Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 342.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

