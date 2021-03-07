BoostCoin (BOST) Trading Up 216.9% This Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 51.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 216.9% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,503.98 and $20.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018757 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

