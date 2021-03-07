Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,710.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

Booking stock opened at $2,307.10 on Wednesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,978.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

