Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.61

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 59953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

