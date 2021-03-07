BOMB Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $737,318.64 and $184,806.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,833.48 or 1.00225739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,608 coins and its circulating supply is 911,820 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

