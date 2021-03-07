BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $30.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Parex Resources stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

