B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.91 ($6.28).

BME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 537.40 ($7.02). 3,262,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.