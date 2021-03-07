Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 280,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 319,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

BKEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Blueknight Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

