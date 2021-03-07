Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Update

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 24,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,540. The company has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

