Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,951 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

