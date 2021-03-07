Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 294 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

NYSE SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.