Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

