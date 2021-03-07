Blair William & Co. IL Has $299,000 Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

