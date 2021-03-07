Blair William & Co. IL Has $281,000 Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 809.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 625,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 403,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 39.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

