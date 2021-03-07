Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 839 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $40,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.