Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

