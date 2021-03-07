BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 59,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,047. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $993,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

