BlackRock TCP Capital’s (TCPC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $770.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

