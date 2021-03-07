BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,649,249 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $158,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

