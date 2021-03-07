BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $153,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

MCRB opened at $19.06 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

