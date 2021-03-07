BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.28% of GSX Techedu worth $155,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $130,534,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.49 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

