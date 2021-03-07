BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $53,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.