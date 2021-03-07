Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0092

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $120,163.36 and approximately $666.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

