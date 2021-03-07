Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.