Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.8% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.03 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

