Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $46.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $514,674,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $174,002,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $112,386,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,049,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.